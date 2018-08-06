Follow Us:
Mumbai Police promotes road safety with Hulk wearing a helmet; people share pictures of cops not wearing them

The tweet managed to attract quite some attention, with many hoping that such messages would work on people who fail to follow basic traffic rules. However, some people also shared pictures of police officers not wearing a helmet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2018 12:53:04 pm
Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police tweets, Mumbai police viral tweet, Mumbai police funny tweets, tweets, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Superhero or not, don’t forget to wear a helmet. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Mumbai Police’s social media team has come up with an interesting way to reinforce the importance of wearing a helmet. They did so by using an image of the fictional superhero The Hulk, who is wearing a helmet.

The image of the text read, “No matter how strong you are, never forget to wear a helmet.” The image of the green character, who is never seen wearing either a shirt or a helmet, was taken from the movie Thor Ragnarok.

The tweet managed to attract attention online, with many hoping that such messages would work on people who fail to follow basic traffic rules. However, some people shared pictures of police officers not wearing a helmet. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Do you think such messages would work on people? Tell us in the comments section below.

