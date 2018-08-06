Mumbai Police promotes road safety with Hulk wearing a helmet; people share pictures of cops not wearing them

Superhero or not, don’t forget to wear a helmet. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Superhero or not, don’t forget to wear a helmet. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police’s social media team has come up with an interesting way to reinforce the importance of wearing a helmet. They did so by using an image of the fictional superhero The Hulk, who is wearing a helmet.

The image of the text read, “No matter how strong you are, never forget to wear a helmet.” The image of the green character, who is never seen wearing either a shirt or a helmet, was taken from the movie Thor Ragnarok.

Everything may not work out with all the grave mistakes you make! One mistake and… #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/rVP7cnnI89 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 6, 2018

The tweet managed to attract attention online, with many hoping that such messages would work on people who fail to follow basic traffic rules. However, some people shared pictures of police officers not wearing a helmet. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Very innovative way to convey messages. I hope people follow. — Ahmar Siddiqui (@ahmar_99) August 6, 2018

This is the best way of example #Safety1st — Pankaj (@MaroonPankaj456) August 6, 2018

A Helmet Can “Save ur Life” at th same time Drive & Ride Carefully & within speed limit n control. No touching cell phones… — Mushtaq Ansari #Potholewarrior (@MushtaqAnsari78) August 6, 2018

Photo mein hulk helmet pehenkar fight Karne jaa Raha hai…

Hum jayenge to aap log pakad loge..😁😁😁 — I AM GROOT (@987005) August 6, 2018

Do you think such messages would work on people? Tell us in the comments section below.

