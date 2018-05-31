Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Mumbai Police is all game for Road Rash; but only to send a #SafetyFirst message

Right from playing with Daisy Shah's viral 'Race 3' dialogue to posting memes of popular series and superheroes, Mumbai Police has done it all to make people aware about traffic rules.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 3:47:33 pm
Mumbai police, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police twitter road safety, mumbai police road rash tweet, indian express, indian express trending news This life lesson by Mumbai Police seems to have hit the right note on Twitter. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Time and again, Mumbai Police has doled out safety tips and posted socially relevant messages for Twitter users, but with a quirky twist. Doused in hilarious pop culture-inspired jokes and memes, their tweets have managed to create quite a stir on social media. Right from playing with Daisy Shah’s viral Race 3 dialogue to posting memes of popular series and superheroes, Mumbai Police has done it all to make people aware about traffic rules.

Recently, the Twitter handle posted another social message urging the citizens of Mumbai to avoid road rash on the streets as life doesn’t give a second chance. “Road rage in reality may lead to damages no amount of money can pay for, at any level in life #RoadSafety,” the tweet read. If you are a ’90s kid, you might be aware of the impact that this popular game had on people. Wasn’t it clever of the Mumbai Police to take a cue from the game?

No sooner did people see the name of the the video game, it brought back many memories and the safety message hit the right note on the micro-blogging site. Check out their tweet here.

This is not the first time that they posted something quirky. Mumbai Police recently posted their “favourite” playlist and said, “Our directive to the criminals? Be ready to face the music! #AttentionCriminals,” in a tweet.

Here are some of the reactions.

What is your favourite advice by Mumbai Police on road safety? Let us know in the comments below.

