Mumbai Police’s ‘savage’ reply to Uday Chopra’s marijuana tweets is reminding people of Dhoom

Uday Chopra recently took to Twitter to say why he thinks marijuana should be legalised in India. Uday Chopra recently took to Twitter to say why he thinks marijuana should be legalised in India.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday asked Uday Chopra to be mindful after the Dhoom actor created a huge buzz on Twitter batting for legalisation of marijuana in India. The Bollywood actor presented a few arguments to support his demand, including “it’s part of Indian culture” and has “medical benefits”, leaving many on the micro-blogging site debating it.

Not ready to let it slide, the ever-vigilant Mumbai police responded to the actor’s tweet underlined that marijuana is still illegal and can invite a penalty.

“Sir, a citizen of India, you are privileged to express your view on a public platform,” the police tweeted, taking note of his argument where he had said if marijuana is taxed it can earn huge revenue. “Be mindful, as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985,” the police reminded him and others.

The police told people to “Spread the Word” regarding the punishment.

Sir,as citizen of India,you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful,as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word https://t.co/YlT3kuCdA2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2018

And no I do not use it. I just really think it’s a wise move, given our history with the plant. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Tweeple loved how the cops did not overlook the actor’s demands and some even thought the reply was quite hilarious, reminding them of Dhoom series.

When Mumbai police becomes ACP Jay Dixit #DhoomOnTwitter https://t.co/Dj4rJNXn0N — Trishla (@PintSizedLady) September 15, 2018

@juniorbachchan is that you handling the Twitter account of Mumbai Police??🤣#Dhoom 😝 https://t.co/08FhvJPshx — Sanket Patil (@sanketp24) September 15, 2018

Rightly said @MumbaiPolice. We need to understand that propagating such thoughts is wrong. We have a whole generation who will be eaten up by legalisation of such a policy. We need to instead spread awareness around harmful effects of drugs.Say NO TO Drugs 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/7Hc1DjKe5l — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 15, 2018

Uday toh real life mein bhi police se troll hota hai not just in dhoom movies 😂 — Dr. Hannibal Sushruta (@SavageRaptor7) September 15, 2018

@udaychopra Ha ha thank u Mumbai Police love your quick wit and response. 😁😁😁 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) September 15, 2018

Savage… — subodh biswal (@subodhbiswal93) September 15, 2018

Thank you Mumbai police for the sensitivity towards substance abuse. Need to protect our youth. — Nuts forever (@NISHANTALIVE) September 15, 2018

@MumbaiPolice lived your reply to the so called National heros of India !! 🤗😁😎 Now it will be called as real Dabang activity. https://t.co/1YvdS2xd2M — Swaroop Kumar 🌈📸 (@swaroopsahoo44) September 15, 2018

Chopra on Thursday had listed out reasons why he felt legalising marijuana would be a “wise move”, adding, “it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!” When some criticised him for promoting addiction, he asked how alcohol was legalised.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd