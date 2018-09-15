Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Mumbai Police’s ‘savage’ reply to Uday Chopra’s marijuana tweets is reminding people of Dhoom

The Mumbai Police Saturday asked Bollywood actor Uday Chopra to be mindful after the Dhoom actor created a huge buzz on Twitter batting for legalisation of marijuana in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 7:42:28 pm
uday chopra, uday chopra marijuana, mumbai police, mumbai police troll uday chopra, mumbai police twitter, indian news, entertainment news, funny news, indian express Uday Chopra recently took to Twitter to say why he thinks marijuana should be legalised in India.
Related News

The Mumbai Police on Saturday asked Uday Chopra to be mindful after the Dhoom actor created a huge buzz on Twitter batting for legalisation of marijuana in India. The Bollywood actor presented a few arguments to support his demand, including “it’s part of Indian culture” and has “medical benefits”, leaving many on the micro-blogging site debating it.

Not ready to let it slide, the ever-vigilant Mumbai police responded to the actor’s tweet underlined that marijuana is still illegal and can invite a penalty.

“Sir, a citizen of India, you are privileged to express your view on a public platform,” the police tweeted, taking note of his argument where he had said if marijuana is taxed it can earn huge revenue. “Be mindful, as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985,” the police reminded him and others.

The police told people to “Spread the Word” regarding the punishment.

Tweeple loved how the cops did not overlook the actor’s demands and some even thought the reply was quite hilarious, reminding them of Dhoom series.

Chopra on Thursday had listed out reasons why he felt legalising marijuana would be a “wise move”, adding, “it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits!” When some criticised him for promoting addiction, he asked how alcohol was legalised.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement