scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

Mumbai Police’s response to a fan who wanted to step out during Covid-19 wins internet: ‘Be sunshine of safety’

As the Mumbai Police Commissioner stressed on the weather condition to be sunny outside, one man joined in the conversation and asked whether he is allowed to go out given his name is Sunny.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 1:16:22 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police witty reply, mumbai police savage reply man go out in lockdown, mumbai police funny tweets, viral news, indian expressThe witty reply playing along with the man's tweet left many in splits online.

Mumbai Police are known for their witty social media posts, and it’s no longer restricted to just creative use of memes and wordplay. The Twitter handle of the police force has been winning the internet with its quirky replies to people flouting lockdown guidelines. A man recently tweeted to the police, asking if his name would make him an exception to the rules. However, it was the police force who had the last laugh.

Recently, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police urged people to stay home saying it’s too hot to venture out. “A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors,” CP tweeted with a photo showing it’s “sunny” outside at 30 degree Celsius. He also added in a subsequent tweet in Marathi that it is “better to stay at home than to go out in the hot sun”.

As the senior officer stressed on the weather condition, a man named Sunny asked if he could go out given his name.

Mumbai Police was having none of it. The official Twitter handle decided to answer the man with a tongue-in-cheek reply. Playing along with the wordplay, the social media managers flaunted their sass using some top notch astronomical references, winning Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering!” the law enforcement agency wrote in a sarcastic reply. “Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety” they added in their epic reply.

Soon the “savage” response from the cops started to get a lot of attention online, with many praising them for their sense of humor and handling such “silly responses” with class.

However, this is not the first time such a reply from the handle created a buzz online. Back in April, when Covid-19 curbs were introduced and a man wanted to know how he can see his girlfriend, the cop not only had a cool reply but also some profound life lessons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x