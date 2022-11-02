‘Your safety is never a joke!’: Mumbai police react to comedian’s seatbelt tweet

The Mumbai police, which often intrigue netizens with quirky posts, have pulled up comedian Atul Khatri after he tweeted a photograph showing a man clad in yellow T-shirt with a seatbelt printed on it.

Retweeting Khatri’s post, which read “Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt”, the police force wrote, “We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be the basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well. #WearYourSeatbelts.”

We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.

Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well.#WearYourSeatbelts https://t.co/j2mSjUBPbr — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2022

Hahaha. Noted Sir — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 2, 2022

Safety starts not only with Seatbelt, but also with good pothole free roads, hawkers free traffic, but this will not be taken into consideration for certain ‘business’ modules …… Yes! Our safety is never a joke (?) — Aditya Jadhav (@adityakj1992) November 2, 2022

Perfect Straight Drive…… Would be wonderful if celebrities to promote this initiative… This should be made part of road safety week also — Pawan Tiwari (@pawantiwaringp) November 2, 2022

“Your safety is never a joke” – Have you seen the conditions of roads in this city? Always ready with a challan but never ahead to ensure smooth roads! — Deep Chhadva (@ChhadvaDeep) November 2, 2022

Khatri responded in the comments section saying, “Hahaha. Noted Sir.”

Some users criticised the condition of roads and other traffic issues. A user commented, “Safety starts not only with Seatbelt, but also with good pothole free roads, hawkers free traffic, but this will not be taken into consideration for certain ‘business’ modules …… Yes! Our safety is never a joke (?)” Another user wrote, “Good humour. But yes safety is paramount. I hope there is a positive attitude to the new rule.”

The rule mandating seatbelts for all passengers in cars has been strictly implemented from Tuesday and those flouting the rule will be fined Rs 200 under 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 .

The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on September 4 prompted the police force to enforce the rule. The police said on Tuesday that for the next 10 days, they would largely be spreading awareness among motorists about using the belts in rear seats.