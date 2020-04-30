Mumbai Police’s ‘Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan’ post gets praise from netizens

Irrfan Khan had recreated many popular memes few years back and Mumbai Police used one to convey an important message. Irrfan Khan had recreated many popular memes few years back and Mumbai Police used one to convey an important message.

A Mumbai Police social media post that highlighted the versatility of late actor Irrfan Khan and conveyed an important message about physical distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic is a hit on social media.

Sharing Khan’s version of the singer Drake’s viral meme, the official handle of the police force asked people to stay home and watch movies in which the actor starred. The ‘Yes/No’ meme is combination of two images, with approval for one idea and being repulsed by another.

“Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan,” the offical handle of the city police wrote on Twitter in their tribute. “You have given the world many ways & means to keep you alive in our memories!” they added.

The original set of images from music video of Drake’s 2015 hit R&B single “Hotline Bling,” went viral at the time. Khan had recreated many such popular memes with All India Bakchod(AIB) while promoting 2017 hit film Hindi Medium.

Watch the original video here:

Condolences poured in from fellow actors and fans after Khan passed away Wednesday.

