Mumbai police raise awareness on road safety with help from TMKOC characters

Cashing in on the popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Mumbai police used the hit sitcom’s catchphrases to raise awareness about road safety in their latest tweets.

The city law enforcement agency shared a set of four graphics, with specific messages about responsible road behaviour. While sharing the graphics, the Mumbai police captioned the tweet, “Don’t look at safety with an ‘Ulta Chashmah’ #RoadSafety”.

In one of the graphics one can see character Daya ben exclaiming her catchphrase “Hey Maa! Mataji! (Oh God!)”, followed by the advice “Don’t ride without a helmet”. Another graphic with Bawri’s character warns people that “Driving without a license won’t be counted as Galtise Mistake”.

Popatlal Pandey is also seen warning people in his typical style as he says, “Cancel, cancel, cancel! Unnecessary honking is canceled.” In the fourth graphic character Sundar Lal tells people, “My dear, no bahana will work if you are caught drinking and driving”.

This witty way of spreading important campaign messages is not new for the Mumbai police.

In their earlier tweets about road safety, they have referenced everything from Bollywood and Hollywood films to 90s nostalgia. Though most of their tweets are appreciated, once they received flak after wrongly policing actor Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor for using the phone while driving when in reality the actor’s car was rigged on a truck for a shoot.

The clever and engaging social media presence of the Mumbai police has prompted people to give them a moniker as ‘Memebai Police’.