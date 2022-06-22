Mumbai police raise awareness against stalking with this Friends clip

In movies and shows worldwide, men are often seen expressing their love by not taking no for an answer and being adamant with their proposal. However, in their recent social media post, Mumbai Police countered this narrative and urged people to not indulge in such behaviour. What interested people more was the use of a clip from the famous sitcom Friends.

The law enforcement agency also encouraged people to report stalking and sexual harassment by calling the police helpline at 100.

The Mumbi Police posted a clip from the famous sitcom Friends. In the clip, Chandler, a character from the sitcom, is seen on a call with a woman. In the call he says, “Hey Janice, this is me. I just want to apologise in advance for having chased you down the streets. Bye”. Chandler then cuts the calls and rushes through the door.”

While sharing this video on Instagram from their official account, the Mumbai Police wrote, “Could you Be more in the wrong? Do not chase her down the streets.#SheMatters एक आक्षेपार्ह पाठलाग! जेव्हा तुम्ही तिचा रस्त्यावर पाठलाग करता तेव्हा ते “विचित्र” वाटते … आम्ही तुम्हाला क्षमा करणार नाही, कठोर शिक्षा करू. #NoMeansNo #Dial100 #friends”.

The post’s sharp and humorous take on stalking impressed the netizens. The post has gathered over 26,000 likes in less than a day. Commenting on it an Instagram user wrote, “Teaching Laws via memes! Just Mumbai Police Admin Supremacy! ❤️😂🔥🔥 #aamchimumbai #mumbaipolice 💪🇮🇳”.

Another person wrote, “Damn Mumbai police marketing team needs a raise by posting so funny videos and posts 😂🔥❤️”.