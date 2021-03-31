scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Mumbai cops make five men do ‘murga walk’ for not wearing mask

Widely circulated online, the clip was also shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who was reminded of his school days after watching the 'murga walk' video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2021 3:01:24 pm
mumbai, mumbai lockdowm. mumbai police, anand mahindra, anand mahindra tweet, men murga walk viral video, mumbai police murga walk, mask,The clip, which has garnered over one lakh likes, has prompted mixed reactions among netizens.

A video of five men being paraded by the Mumbai Police at Marine Drive has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions online. The 30-second viral clip features a group of men being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks. Widely circulated online, the clip was also shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who was reminded of his school days after watching the video.

“‘Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk as punishment by Mumbai Police’. Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!” the businessman wrote.

Watch the video here:

The clip which has garnered over one lakh views has prompted mixed reactions among netizens. While many are lauding the policemen for coming up with a creative punishment, others are wondering if a “carwallah or CEO” would be made to do something on similar lines.

