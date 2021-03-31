Mumbai cops make five men do ‘murga walk’ for not wearing mask

The clip, which has garnered over one lakh likes, has prompted mixed reactions among netizens.

A video of five men being paraded by the Mumbai Police at Marine Drive has gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions online. The 30-second viral clip features a group of men being made to squat and walk at Marine Drive promenade for not wearing face masks. Widely circulated online, the clip was also shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who was reminded of his school days after watching the video.

“‘Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a ‘Murga’ walk as punishment by Mumbai Police’. Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!” the businessman wrote.

Watch the video here:

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

The clip which has garnered over one lakh views has prompted mixed reactions among netizens. While many are lauding the policemen for coming up with a creative punishment, others are wondering if a “carwallah or CEO” would be made to do something on similar lines.

We used to have lil modified version of this punishment , used to be called as “Daddhu Chaal” aka “Frog Jump”. — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐮𝐭 (𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘶) (@i_Travelerr) March 30, 2021

This punishment is given by police to people who cud not pay fine and so are let off with a warning. High class is made to pay fines. — Life is happiness💙 (@maggie_delhi) March 30, 2021

If only this makes them understand that they risk not only themselves but al of us — Dr Shrilakshmi (@TPPL6) March 30, 2021

What’s the punishment for people in power breaking law?? — La (@LATHA09378753) March 30, 2021

Please disapprove this. 🙆🏻‍♂️ — Exᴄᴇʟʟᴇɴᴄʏ PЯΞ💤 🏹 🚜 (@PrezzVerde) March 30, 2021

Fining is a better way to punish… these guys seem to be enjoying the attention 😏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) March 30, 2021