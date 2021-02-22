‘You know what a mother wants’: Maa and Agneepath deliver Mumbai Police’s message

Mumbai Police social media team, popular for their quirky tweets and posts, have again impressed netizens by using a scene from ‘Agneepath’ to share a message on the importance of washing hands during the pandemic.

The short clip, which was shared on their official Instagram account, features a scene from the 1990 movie where Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari are seen conversing over dinner. However, when Bachchan’s character is about to start eating, he is scolded by Hattangadi, who plays his mother in the movie, and is told to wash his hands before eating.

“Kya aapne kabhi jaanane ki koshish ki, ki Ma ko kya pasand hai?,” read the caption of the post by Mumbai Police.

Watch the video here:

The clip ends with a public message requesting people to wash their hands. Since being shared online, the clip has prompted hilarious reactions among netizens with many agreeing with Mumbai Police’s message.

With social media being an easier way to connect with people, many law enforcement agencies have increased their online presence by participating in trending challenges, sharing memes and posting videos to raise awareness on cybercrimes, traffic rules and more.