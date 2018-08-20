Mumbai Police tweets funny video of thief returning wallet, warns of consequences

The video features a man who is trying to steal a wallet. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) The video features a man who is trying to steal a wallet. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

There is no doubt that the Mumbai Police Twitter handle knows whats trending online. Time and again they have come up with creative memes, pictures and videos, that have not only garnered attention but earned plenty of praise. Adding to the long list is a video that features a pickpocket, which the official handle tweeted with the caption: “The video is funny, but the consequences, in reality, will be quite serious! #EyeOpenersForYou.”

The 22-second clip features a man in a hoodie trying to steal the wallet of a person standing in front of him in a queue. However, he is oblivious to the security camera recording his act. As soon as he realises he is being watched, the man decides to return the wallet back.

The video is funny, but the consequences in reality will be quite serious! #EyeOpenersForYou pic.twitter.com/rcQqypvsqF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 20, 2018

The tweet has created quite a buzz on social media, with many posting similar theft videos. Moreover, some even wondered whether the police department was planning to install CCTV cameras all around Mumbai.

Gagging on my morning coffee. Thanks @MumbaiPolice for ur warmhearted humor ❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/HYcc8FK6cx — Annabel Dsouza (@annabel_dsouza2) August 20, 2018

Good reason to install more Video camera surveillance. — Avinash Sankholkar (@Avisank) August 20, 2018

That’s y CCTV advertisers always mention . “koi dekhe ya na Dekhe Uparwala sab Dekhta Hai..”👌🏻🙏🏻 — Praviin Ssonawane (@praviin11) August 20, 2018

Thug life! — Surbhi Mehtani (@Surbhi014) August 20, 2018

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

