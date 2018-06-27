Mumbai Police posts strong message against online stalkers; Twitterati wonder what’s wrong with ‘Nyc Dp’

While the post highlighted that blocking a stalker was the easiest way of keeping them away, it also extended their support via the post. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) While the post highlighted that blocking a stalker was the easiest way of keeping them away, it also extended their support via the post. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

When it comes to blending serious messages with a touch of humour, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does quite well. Whether it is their participation tapping into trends such as the ‘Ghar se nikalte hi’ meme-fest or their creative and interactive memes that are regularly posted on the page, people behind the handle are clearly doing an impressive job. This time, they targetted online stalking.

While the post highlighted that blocking a stalker was the easiest way of keeping them away, it also extended their support via the post which read, “Along with the ‘Block’ them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100 #WomensSafety.”



Block them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100 #WomensSafety pic.twitter.com/lrUy4j6xSj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2018

Quite impressed with the way the Twitter handle approached the issue, many complimented the Mumbai Police. However, there were also others who added a bit of their humour to the already funny memes. From commenting ‘Nyc Dp’ to asking whether a simple comment could get people jailed, there were many reactions that the tweet garnered. Here take a look at some of them here:

Nice DP bolne par bhi Jail jaana padega Billi ? ab se wo bhi band😌😌 — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) June 27, 2018

Ye sahi hai…ab koi bolke dekhe😆 — Kiu☔ (@NaughtyKiu) June 27, 2018

Sir according to you Nice DP bolna bhi crime ho gya..fir to kisi ko i like you bolne pe aap faansi dilwa doge 😐 — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) June 27, 2018

Mumbai Police: Making life difficult for Majnus©® — Stewie Griffin (@RnchodDasChancd) June 27, 2018

Dear boys! ab apne emotions thoda control me rakhiye..😊 — Simmimishra (@simmimishra01) June 27, 2018

That’s Great!! Keep it up @MumbaiPolice 🙏😇🙏 More power to you!! — LaKsHyA D AdVaNi (@AdvaniLakshya) June 27, 2018

What do you have to say about Mumbai Police’s above tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

