Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mumbai Police posts strong message against online stalkers; Twitterati wonder what’s wrong with ‘Nyc Dp’

Quite impressed with the way the Mumbai Police Twitter handle approached the issue, many compliment them. However, there were many others who wondered why a person commenting 'nice dp' should be blocked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 6:17:21 pm
Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police tweets, Mumbai police funny tweets, funny twitter reactions, viral tweets, indian express, indian express news While the post highlighted that blocking a stalker was the easiest way of keeping them away, it also extended their support via the post. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
When it comes to blending serious messages with a touch of humour, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle does quite well. Whether it is their participation tapping into trends such as the Ghar se nikalte hi’ meme-fest or their creative and interactive memes that are regularly posted on the page, people behind the handle are clearly doing an impressive job. This time, they targetted online stalking.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police gives ’emotional’ twist to Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from Dhadak and Tweeple are loving it!

While the post highlighted that blocking a stalker was the easiest way of keeping them away, it also extended their support via the post which read, “Along with the ‘Block’ them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100 #WomensSafety.”

Quite impressed with the way the Twitter handle approached the issue, many complimented the Mumbai Police. However, there were also others who added a bit of their humour to the already funny memes. From commenting ‘Nyc Dp’ to asking whether a simple comment could get people jailed, there were many reactions that the tweet garnered. Here take a look at some of them here:

What do you have to say about Mumbai Police’s above tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

