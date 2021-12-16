Mumbai Police officer helps differently-abled man cross road: ‘Hats off’

Mumbai Police have shared a heartwarming video online, instead of their usual witty posts. In the viral video, a police officer is seen helping a specially-abled man cross the road. The video begins with the hustle-bustle of Mumbai traffic. Later, a police officer is seen holding the hands of a specially-abled man and helping him cross the road. The person who captured the video can be heard saying , “Hatsoff!”

“Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the ‘universe’! HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best – lending a helping hand to those in need!” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video shared on Instagram has garnered over 1.8 lakh views. Netizens lauded Rajendra Sonawane, head constable’s gesture. “Humbling to see this. Hats off to our Mumbai Police,” wrote a user. “Awwwww thats so nice of him,” commented another user.

Mumbai Police’s social media handles have been receiving umpteen engagements and applause for their witty posts. A fortnight ago, Mumbai Police used a dialogue from the trailer of upcoming movie ’83’ to remind people about Covid protocol. Earlier, using a parody of Hindi songs, they raised awareness about drunk driving.