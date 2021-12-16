Mumbai Police officer helps differently-abled man cross road: ‘Hats off’

December 16, 2021 10:50:08 am
Mumbai Police have shared a heartwarming video online, instead of their usual witty posts. In the viral video, a police officer is seen helping a specially-abled man cross the road. The video begins with the hustle-bustle of Mumbai traffic. Later, a police officer is seen holding the hands of a specially-abled man and helping him cross the road. The person who captured the video can be heard saying , “Hatsoff!”
“Our #MrMumbaiPolice, winning hearts across the ‘universe’! HC Rajendra Sonawane spotted at CSMT road doing what we do best – lending a helping hand to those in need!” read the caption of the video.
The video shared on Instagram has garnered over 1.8 lakh views. Netizens lauded Rajendra Sonawane, head constable’s gesture. “Humbling to see this. Hats off to our Mumbai Police,” wrote a user. “Awwwww thats so nice of him,” commented another user.
Mumbai Police’s social media handles have been receiving umpteen engagements and applause for their witty posts. A fortnight ago, Mumbai Police used a dialogue from the trailer of upcoming movie ’83’ to remind people about Covid protocol. Earlier, using a parody of Hindi songs, they raised awareness about drunk driving.
