Mumbai Police’s brilliant word play with ‘Narcos’ has Netflix India and Tweeple rooting for them

As much as fans may love Pablo Escobar aka Don Pablo from Narcos, but always say NACCO to narcotics! (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) As much as fans may love Pablo Escobar aka Don Pablo from Narcos, but always say NACCO to narcotics! (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

The love for sitcoms and Netflix shows hasn’t died for the social media team of the Mumbai police. After a few hit memes from recent Bollywood films like Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak, the social media team is back with favourite Netflix show Narcos to pass on an important message. Using the hit crime series’ initial poster for the show, the team, in a brilliant word play, reminded people as to why it is important to say no to drugs.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police posts strong message against online stalkers; Twitterati wonder what’s wrong with ‘Nyc Dp’

Sharing a funny GIF of the poster that featured Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist played by Wagner Moura – the team merged the show’s name with Marathi word for no – Nacco. So, when next time someone says Narco, the only and apt reply would be ‘Nacco’.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Police makes a Narcos reference to ‘Say No To Drugs’ and even Netflix India was impressed people are lovin’ it

“A genius would have known, that drugs can lead to a crazy end,” the cops wrote on their Twitter page, in a connection reminding shows fans about the tragic end of Moura’s character in season 2.

A genius would have known, that drugs can lead to a crazy end #SayNoToNarcotics #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/O7lyHEAFym — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2018

The tweet instantly garnered a lot of attention and even Netflix India responded to it with a fitting GIF.

The hilarious yet pertinent point was loved by Twitterati and they were left in splits.

Amazing creativity!! — Jinn Chao (@JinnRaj) July 6, 2018

Good one 😂😂 — Pooja (@iamp00ja) July 6, 2018

Incredible sense of Humour!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — RamjiPunewale (@RamjiPunewale) July 6, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂this admin I have ran out of praises — Mr perfect (@hulra97) July 6, 2018

You guys are really amazing keep it up!! — Hemant Shah (@hemant__shah) July 6, 2018

legend😂😂 — Aditya rane (@adiji) July 6, 2018

Brilliant!!!!! Please give yourself 💯 marks :-) — achutank (@achutank) July 6, 2018

The fourth season of the crime thriller has been confirmed by Netflix after it was stalled for many months post the murder of a location scout in Mexico. Although the date for the upcoming series hasn’t been announced yet, fans are eagerly waiting for the show and this GIF made many go back to binge-watching the previous versions of the show.

Did you like this latest meme by Mumbai Police? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd