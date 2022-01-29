Mumbai Police’s latest post is inspired by Tsitsipas’s viral moment at the Aus Open

When it comes to using contemporary memes and viral content to pass on meaningful messages, there’s hardly a miss for Mumbai Police. The law enforcement agency has now given a hilarious twist to a widely circulated clip from the ongoing Australian Open.

One would think ball girls/boys in tennis would be terrified of the charging balls that come their way at a high velocity, but it was a rogue bug that scared one such ball girl at the tournament. Luckily for her, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas rushed to her help.

Mumbai Police soon came out with its version of the video. Tagging the girl as ‘Mumbaikars’ and the bug as ‘anti-social elements’, the force likened itself to Tsitsipas who rushes in as the rescuer in times of distress.

We are here to always protect you from ‘close-calls’, to ‘serve’ you to the best of our abilities, Mumbai. Thank you for supporting us with ‘open’ hearts!#OneLoveMumbai #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/hgfMl9hJvW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 28, 2022

“We are here to always protect you from ‘close-calls’, to ‘serve’ you to the best of our abilities, Mumbai,” the force captioned the post. “Thank you for supporting us with ‘open’ hearts!” they added in a play of words.

The actual incident happened during the fourth round of Tsitsipas’ match against Taylor Fritz. After the clip caught the attention of the broadcaster, the organisers shared it on their social media handles, following which netizens hailed Tsitsipas as a ‘hero’.

Watch it here:

The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas beat Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s fourth round on Rod Laver Arena and the 115th-ranked Kanepi upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

After his spectacular win, he took to Twitter to list an array of insects he saw during the game. “Blimey, while we were in there we saw chocolate ants, and chocolate locusts, and sugared scorpions,” he tweeted later.