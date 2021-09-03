As Money Heist mania grips fans, Mumbai Police band steals hearts with ‘Bella Ciao’

After months of anticipation and mind-blogging theories, La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist was finally released Friday. As viewers got hooked to their screens to watch the first part of season 5, Mumbai Police too joined the conversation unveiling a cool performance of their band playing ‘Bella Ciao’.

While the cops in real life have pledged to not let go of any people involved in any bank heist, they seemed to be enjoying the hit Spanish show’s theme song. Although an Italian farmer’s protest song, the catchy tune got popularised in the recent years owing to the show.

Known for their perfect use of contemporary memes and witty wordplays, the, force sharing the video, wrote: “Always trying not to miss out on detections – nor on trends & tractions!”

“We’ll be here, never letting the season of safety end, while you race against time to finish this one!” they wrote online sharing another video of the police band performing a popular song.

Watch the video here:

Known as Khaki Studio, the handle quipped they are “planning to pull a heist on your heart one more time with Bella Ciao”. Earlier in August, they won the internet with their soulful rendition of James Bond theme music.

And it seems the over two-minute video managed to exactly do what the law enforcement agency claimed. It garnered lot of attention online, with the band earning praises not just for their musical talent but also because they “never disappoint when it comes to social media trends”.

Even streaming platform Netflix, where the show was released commented on the video appreciating the musician cops.

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

Wow 😳 totally amazed. 😀 — MoreCops#०१ (@MorePradumnya) September 3, 2021

Bravo! 👏😎🇮🇹 — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) September 3, 2021