Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Say No No to MoMo: Mumbai Police issues warning against deadly Momo Challenge

Taking no chances, the Mumbai Police issued a warning against the fatal game which challenges young boys and girls to communicate with an unknown number. The cops urged people to dial 100 if any unwanted situation arises.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 12:48:51 pm
momo challange, mumbai police, what is momo challenge, momo challenge india, momo challenge deaths, mumbai police tweets, india news, viral news, indian express The fatal game challenges young boys and girls to communicate with an unknown number. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
The rising threat of killer challenges on the Internet have raised concerns among police authorities around the globe. Just when we thought the deadly Blue Whale Challenge died, another new fad called the Momo Challenge has reportedly put many lives at risk. The challenge, which went viral on social media platforms, is allegedly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina, the Buenos Aires Times reported earlier this month.

The challenge involves dares that encourage children to engage in a series of violent acts that end with suicide. According to the Sun, the ‘Momo’ account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan, Mexico, and Columbia. As of now, no case has been reported in India but police are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness to avert any untoward situation.

Now, taking no chances, the Mumbai Police issued a warning against the fatal game, which challenges young boys and girls to communicate with an unknown number. “How about interacting with us on the widely know #Dial100 than on unknown numbers, to beat the challengers in their own game!”

Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter urging people to say ‘No No to Momo’, with their unique hashtag. Along with a photo of a plateful of momos, with one laden with the eerie doll face, that has been used by the social media account. The cops underlined, “Not all momos are meant to be consumed.”

