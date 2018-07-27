Mumbai Police tweets warning for people thinking of trying the #InMyFeelings challenge

Have you tried the #InMyFeelings challenge? Mumbai Police has a warning for you. (Source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter) Have you tried the #InMyFeelings challenge? Mumbai Police has a warning for you. (Source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter)

At a time many people are trying the #InMyFeelings challenge, the Mumbai Police has found an interesting way to ensure citizens are aware of the risk that comes with it. They did it by merging two videos and tweeted: “Not just a risk for you, but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

The challenge, which has taken the Internet by storm, has people filming dance moves to Drake’s hit song In My Feelings after hopping out of a moving car. While there are several videos of people successfully completing the challenge, there are others that end with accidents.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Netizens were quite pleased with the way the Mumbai Police had addressed the issue. While some suggested a ‘raise’ for the people behind the Twitter account, others agreed with the dangers involved with the challenge.

The people handling this account deserve a raise. — kartik (@kartik73) July 26, 2018

Sir! Whoever handles this account deserves FUNNY RATNA Award!! 😂🙌 — Nitesh Pawar 🇮🇳 (@ntshpawar) July 26, 2018

I watched a disturbing video of a girl run over by a speeding car while doing this. 😣 so unnecessary. You are absolutely right in warning against this Kiki nonsense. — Kavita Ovalekar (@justamulgi) July 27, 2018

Thank you for this. 🙌🔥 — Nikita (@thatgirlniks) July 26, 2018

It looks fun to try this. Isn’t it? But yeah safety comes first always. — Sam (@sam9192) July 27, 2018

