Friday, July 27, 2018
Mumbai Police tweets warning for people thinking of trying the #InMyFeelings challenge

The challenge basically involves people filming their dance moves to singer Drake’s hit song In My Feelings after hopping out of a moving car. While there are several successful videos of the challenge, there are others that end in painful accidents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 4:27:47 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police tweet, mumbai police #inmyfeeling, mumbai police viral video, Have you tried the #InMyFeelings challenge? Mumbai Police has a warning for you. (Source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter)
At a time many people are trying the #InMyFeelings challenge, the Mumbai Police has found an interesting way to ensure citizens are aware of the risk that comes with it. They did it by merging two videos and tweeted: “Not just a risk for you, but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

The challenge, which has taken the Internet by storm, has people filming dance moves to Drake’s hit song In My Feelings after hopping out of a moving car. While there are several videos of people successfully completing the challenge, there are others that end with accidents.

This is what the Mumbai Police tweeted:

Netizens were quite pleased with the way the Mumbai Police had addressed the issue. While some suggested a ‘raise’ for the people behind the Twitter account, others agreed with the dangers involved with the challenge.

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

