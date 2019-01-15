Mumbai Police takes down Pandya, Rahul with tweet on ‘How to be great player’

Toggle Menu
Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been drawing flak ever since they appeared on an episide of talk show Koffee with Karan.

“A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere,” Mumbai Police.

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been drawing flak ever since they appeared on an episide of talk show Koffee with Karan, with many slamming them for their misogynistic remarks. The BCCI suspended the duo, and is presently debating who will conduct the disciplinary inquiry against the two cricketers. But the flow of memes and jokes on the two continues to flood social media, and the Mumbai Police too also jumped into it, albeit indirectly.

Saying, “A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere,” the cops on their Twitter handle shared a photo joining the bandwagon on the microblogging site. Answering a question about “how to be a great player?” the Mumbai police had two points for the answer: “On the field: Maximum score” and “Off [the] field: Maximum respect for women”.

Many loved the witty post by and tagged the two players.

The duo, on Monday, tendered an unconditional apology for their remarks. Rahul and Pandya were sent home from Australia, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series in Australia, and the subsequent tour to New Zealand.

