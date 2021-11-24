Mumbai Police’s twist to Hindi songs against drunk driving wins the internet

When it comes to giving creative and meaningful spins to contemporary memes and various elements of pop culture, Mumbai Police never fail to impress. This time too, the law enforcement agencies urged people not to drink and drive through the parody of a Hindi song and it’s on point!

The police force who have done Bollywood dialogue-inspired PSA in the past to raise awareness about Covid-19, this time used party songs to promote traffic rules with ‘Tune on Safety’. From using the lyrics of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Chaar Botal Vodka’ to ‘Main Sharabi’, the cops shared four pictures on social media.

While for one creative they altered the lyrics of ‘Ganpat Chal Daru La’ from ‘Shootout At Lokhandwala’ to urge people to call for a cab when drunk, they used another song ‘Rum-Whisky’ from ‘Vicky Donor’ to say how risky it is to get behind the wheel in an inebriated state.

“Zara Sa Vrooom Loon Main? Arre Na Re Na Re Na!” the agency wrote online referencing to the hit song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The post left many in splits, who not only loved their witty wordplays but also appreciated the creative idea to use the very songs that promote drinking to raise awareness. “This is quite literally LI(I)T,” quipped one, while another commented: “Mumbai police has better writer than whole Bollywood.”