Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

#GoodJobMumbai: Mumbai Police heap praise on their beloved city

The law enforcement agency tweeted a string of praises for the city and its residents on the occasion of World Compliment Day observed on March 1 every year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 1:52:25 pm
Mumbai Police world compliment day, World Compliment Day, Mumbai Police funny tweets, Mumbai police Twitter, Mumbai Police tweets, Indian ExpressIn the tweet thread, the police force complimented a host of people such as those who take care of stay animals or offer water to exhausted traffic police personnel.

The Mumbai police started the new month by heaping praises for the city and the residents that they serve. To mark World Compliment Day, the law enforcement agency tweeted appreciation for small but impactful acts of kindness and responsibility that the city’s inhabitants display in their daily life.

“Mumbai, it’s the world compliment day. We may fall short of words to compliment you enough but you do mean the world to us. You do. A thread. #GoodJobMumbai #WorldComplimentDay #WhatACopSees,” the Mumbai police tweeted.

In the following tweet thread, the police force complimented a host of people who take care of stay animals or offer water to exhausted traffic police personnel. “The honest citizen who brought a lost wallet to the police station. You have ‘found’ your way into the world’s good books. Keep it up! #GoodJobMumbai #WorldComplimentDay #WhatACopSees,” it posted.

The wholesome and witty thread is quickly racking up likes and retweets.

This is not the first time that the city’s law enforcement force has displayed its affection for Mumbai. In 2019, the city’s police department shared a video on Twitter on Valentine’s Day featuring its officers who named the things and places they love the most in Mumbai. In the video, the police department called Mumbai “their first and only love”.

