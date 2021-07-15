Mumbai Police uses ‘Felix Felicis’ reference to remind people about importance of masks

The post delighted many Potterheads online and appreciated the admin's taste and choice of meme to teach people about Covid protocols.

Harry Potter books and films may have released years ago but it continue to rule the hearts of fans. Muggles can’t get enough of the Wizarding World and Mumbai Police too is no exception. As Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 completed a decade since its release on Thursday, the cops used a Harry Potter reference to highlight how ‘lucky’ one can get when masks are used.

Giving a pandemic twist to a famous scene from the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince — featuring Potions Master Professor Horace Slughorn and Harry Potter — the law enforcement agency reminded the importance of face masks. Swapping a bottle of Felix Felicis, a magic potion also called ‘liquid luck’, the creative showed the professor donning a mask and handing Harry a mask as well.

“A little bit of ‘Felix Felicis’ and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!” the force captioned the post, which is now winning hearts online.

For the uninitiated, ‘Felix Felicis’ also known as “Liquid Luck” was a potion that made the drinker lucky for a period of time. Drinking it would make a person successful at anything they attempted under its influence. So, in its Marathi version of the meme, the force added: “The mask is not only ‘lucky’ but also effective in protecting you!”

The scene is the one where Harry excels in a potions class and chances upon a past-student’s textbook, the force added: “The ‘magic’ of the mask is very simple, learn.”

In case, you want to relive the moment from the 2009 film, here’s the scene:

The post delighted many Potterheads online who appreciated the admin’s taste and choice of meme to teach people about Covid protocols.

Not gonna lie you guys keep the meme game high 😄 — ANURAG SINGH (@deadpoolwa) July 15, 2021

Ek hi dil hai, kitani baar jitoge!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shivrak Goenkar,🇮🇳 (@NykeTheSiamese) July 15, 2021

Felix Face Mask 😷 — Sparklebox School (@SparkleboxSchol) July 15, 2021

This movie released 11 years ago. Admin do you still like harry potter references ? (Notice how this is a perfect segue to reply with “After all these years ? Always.” ) — Thamba Re and 24 others (@rugsymone) July 15, 2021

However, it’s not the first time the force has used Harry Potter memes to convey an important message. Time and again they have been giving quirky twists to the scenes from the movie franchise to remind people about Covid appropriate behaviour. In May, they had made another reference in a post featuring Professor Albus Dumbaldore and Professor Severus Snape to urge all to wear double masks.