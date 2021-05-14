‘Make the unbreakable vow’: Mumbai Police uses Harry Potter to create awareness about wearing two masks

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has almost 300 likes.

Mumbai Police is known for their social media brilliance with funny and witty advisory posts. The latest one, inspired by Harry Potter, is winning hearts on social media. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the Harry Potter post in a bid to remind people to wear two masks and be safe.

The post features Professor Albus Dumbledore asking Professor Severus Snape, “Double mask”. To which Snape replies, “Always”.

“Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the ‘unbreakable vow’ to double mask and keep safe ‘always’,” read the caption of the Twitter post.

Take a look here:

Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the ‘unbreakable vow’ to double mask and keep safe ‘always.’#AccioSafety#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/LPhaELH53O — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2021

Many who came across the post lauded the creativity of the police department. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I solemnly swear I’m up to no good. So I’ll better stay at home 🙂 — Prasad (@Prasadm05) May 14, 2021

Let’s Avada Kedavra this virus once and for all. — Deepika Sahani (@juggledmuggle) May 14, 2021

Now let’s go to the Room of Requirements and get oxygen concentrators. — Pro B (@UnrealPros) May 14, 2021

😄😄 this admin is going places!!! Fantastic creativity! — Niraj N. Navindgikar (@baNkster714) May 14, 2021

