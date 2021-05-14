scorecardresearch
‘Make the unbreakable vow’: Mumbai Police uses Harry Potter to create awareness about wearing two masks

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Polices' latest post, inspired by the novel is a bid to remind people to wear two masks and be safe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 2:35:34 pm
Mumbai police harry potter inspired mask advisory, Trending news, Mumbai police, Twitter, Mask awareness post, double mask, Coronavirus, Covid-19, viral news, Indian Express news, covid-19 India second wave.Since being shared on Twitter, the post has almost 300 likes.

Mumbai Police is known for their social media brilliance with funny and witty advisory posts. The latest one, inspired by Harry Potter, is winning hearts on social media. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared the Harry Potter post in a bid to remind people to wear two masks and be safe.

The post features Professor Albus Dumbledore asking Professor Severus Snape, “Double mask”. To which Snape replies, “Always”.

“Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the ‘unbreakable vow’ to double mask and keep safe ‘always’,” read the caption of the Twitter post.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the post lauded the creativity of the police department. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has almost 300 likes. The same post, which was shared on the department’s Instagram page managed to garner over 14,000 likes

