Mumbai Police shares video featuring ‘The Great Khali’ to spread awareness on helmet use, wins the internet

Mumbai Police has often come up with innovative and creative social media campaigns to encourage people to follow traffic rules. In their latest such initiative, they have shared a video featuring professional wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ in a bid to encourage people to wear helmets properly while riding two-wheelers.

The video was put out on the official social media handles of the Mumbai Police with a caption that read, “The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!(The ride can not go too far).”

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the wrestler is seen struggling to put on a small helmet that does not fit his head.

Watch the video here:

The clip aims to highlight the fact that just wearing a helmet is not enough always to protect oneself — it is also essential to ensure that the helmet is of the right size and fits the head properly.

“You can only ‘ride’ at home without wearing a helmet properly!” the post added.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 34,000 views, with many praising the way the social media team has used creative means to convey the message to the public. “Great massage to us through @thegreatkhali I appreciate this,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.