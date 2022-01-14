Mumbai Police takes on Covid-19 with Wordle, followers say ‘give this person a raise already’

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police took the help of the Wordle craze to assert the importance of wearing masks. The law enforcement agency, that frequently makes news for its savvy online presence, made a graphic that depicts a Wordle puzzle.

The clever puzzle horizontally places words like fever, cough, virus, delta, waves, and masks in different rows. Then it colour codes the word “masks” in green, signifying that masks offer protection against the above-mentioned ills.

The self-explanatory tweet is simply captioned, “The Safety 365 x24/7 #Wordle #TakingOnCorona”. The on-point use of world trends for important Covid awareness messaging has impressed the netizens. One person commented on the tweet, “Whoever handling this handle, give him/her a raise.”

The puzzle game Wordle was made by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn-based software engineer, who made it for his partner. Soon he made Wordle public in November 2020 and the game steadily grew in popularity. In India, the guessing game became a viral sensation earlier this year. Data indicate that in India, 96 per cent of Wordle conversations on Twitter took place in January 2022. The fact that one does not need to download any app or sign up on a website to play the game has added to its popularity.

You can play the Wordle here.