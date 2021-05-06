Mumbai police post on the importance of double masking gets thumbs up online

Many who came across the post were impressed with the department’s creativity.

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to grapple the country, health professionals and authorities are advising people to adopt double masking.

In order to emphasise the importance of double masking, Mumbai Police took to Twitter with a witty post and it is now widely being shared on social media.

Using a reference from the 1975 film ‘Sholay’, the department shared a meme collage, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s characters Jai and Veeru, and a man wearing two masks.

While Jai and Veeru’s picture was titled “1975 Fashion Trend: Denim on Denim”, the picture with the man wearing the double mask was titled “2021 Safety Trend: Mask on Mask”.

“Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar! #MaskDoLe #TakingOnCorona (sic)”, the department, wrote.

Check it out here:

Many who came across the post were impressed with the department’s creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

U guys r killing it 😅😂 — hungrygirlnextdoor (@Natashaswamy) May 5, 2021

Mask do le aur hath dho le! Stay safe. #COVID19 — Amit Dubey (@connect2amitd) May 5, 2021