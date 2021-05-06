Mumbai police post on the importance of double masking gets thumbs up online

May 6, 2021 2:37:40 pm
As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to grapple the country, health professionals and authorities are advising people to adopt double masking.
In order to emphasise the importance of double masking, Mumbai Police took to Twitter with a witty post and it is now widely being shared on social media.
Using a reference from the 1975 film ‘Sholay’, the department shared a meme collage, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s characters Jai and Veeru, and a man wearing two masks.
While Jai and Veeru’s picture was titled “1975 Fashion Trend: Denim on Denim”, the picture with the man wearing the double mask was titled “2021 Safety Trend: Mask on Mask”.
“Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar! #MaskDoLe #TakingOnCorona (sic)”, the department, wrote.
Check it out here:
Kitne Mask Safe Hai?
Poore 2 Sarkar!#MaskDoLe#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/fZ2188PA2u
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 5, 2021
Many who came across the post were impressed with the department’s creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
— ~K~K~K~ 100% R@T€D $t@r *K* (@KKK43887505) May 5, 2021
U guys r killing it 😅😂
— hungrygirlnextdoor (@Natashaswamy) May 5, 2021
Mask do le aur hath dho le! Stay safe. #COVID19
— Amit Dubey (@connect2amitd) May 5, 2021
Gabbar :- Kon the woh dono ?
Kaliya :- Dono Double layer mask the sarkar.
Gabbar :- Tabhi Corona haar gya.
— Dev Azad (@DevKuma43943937) May 5, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-