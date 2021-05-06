Mumbai police post on the importance of double masking gets thumbs up online

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 2:37:40 pm
Mumbai police, Mumbai police double masking advisory, Mumbai police Twitter, Covid-19 India second wave, Coronavirus updates, double masking mandatory, Trending news, Indian Express news

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to grapple the country, health professionals and authorities are advising people to adopt double masking.

In order to emphasise the importance of double masking, Mumbai Police took to Twitter with a witty post and it is now widely being shared on social media.

Using a reference from the 1975 film ‘Sholay’, the department shared a meme collage, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s characters Jai and Veeru, and a man wearing two masks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Jai and Veeru’s picture was titled “1975 Fashion Trend: Denim on Denim”, the picture with the man wearing the double mask was titled “2021 Safety Trend: Mask on Mask”.

“Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar! #MaskDoLe #TakingOnCorona (sic)”, the department, wrote.

Check it out here:

Many who came across the post were impressed with the department’s creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

