Asia Cup: Mumbai Police’s tweet about ‘don’t cross the line’ remind Twitterati about Bumrah!

Cricket frenzy has gripped the sub-continent as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup being held in Dubai. Joining the frenzy is Mumbai police who used the occasion to convey a messege on road safety.
Posting a photo of a cricket field showing the boundry line along with a zebra crossing, the cops reminded people not to overstep boundaries. “Indian bowlers will tell the ball today, what we tell you every day- Don’t cross the line!” the cops wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Indian bowlers will tell the ball today, what we tell you everyday- Don’t cross the line! #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/hXr99mRma1
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 19, 2018
Many on the platform, however, thought that the police took a dig at bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The tweet left many in splits and lauded them about passing on a message to the players in a sassy way.
Completely nailed it! @MumbaiPolice #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK 😂😂😂😂 Still remember that lethal ‘No Ball’ of @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/PdFL9S6F4T
— M. Kunaal (@Kunaal_24) September 19, 2018
Are you saying this to shardul Thakur or Bumrah 🤔
— Nelson (@nel_rulz) September 19, 2018
Mumbai Autowallahs=Jasprit Bumrah over here……
— Rohan Chaudhary (@ImRohan_45) September 19, 2018
@Jaspritbumrah93 pls note bro🙏
— Ramta Jogi🤸🕺 (@PremJog) September 19, 2018
But we have many citizens like Bumrah. 😁
— Darshit Patel (@Darsh747) September 19, 2018
Yesterday was shardul thakur but today we don’t want any Thakur and bumrah…
We need like a bowler khalid.
— Mahesh Jain (@Mkjain2018) September 19, 2018
@MumbaiPolice Never fail to amuse me!😂 https://t.co/FjsLPRPICv
— Saniya Gonsalves (@saniya_gons) September 19, 2018
@MumbaiPolice always has a sleek style of telling things! https://t.co/nQ9QlgrGsj
— Neha Challa (@ChallaNeha) September 19, 2018
Say that to Bumrah as well. https://t.co/5zJ6E9ShEL
— Harsh (@imharsh) September 19, 2018
Share your thoughts about this tweet in comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App