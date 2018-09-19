Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Asia Cup: Mumbai Police’s tweet about ‘don’t cross the line’ remind Twitterati about Bumrah!

What seemed quite unthreatening, however, got Twitterati into thinking was a message to Jasprit Bumrah. Many on the platform, thought that the police took a dig at the ace bowler giving to his recent past about ample no-balls.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 6:43:26 pm
mumbai police, asia cup, india vs pakistan, mumbai police asia cup tweet, jasprit bumrah, bumrah no ball, cricket memes, viral news, indian express Many thought the message was directed at Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
Related News

Cricket frenzy has gripped the sub-continent as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup being held in Dubai. Joining the frenzy is Mumbai police who used the occasion to convey a messege on road safety.

Posting a photo of a cricket field showing the boundry line along with a zebra crossing, the cops reminded people not to overstep boundaries. “Indian bowlers will tell the ball today, what we tell you every day- Don’t cross the line!” the cops wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Many on the platform, however, thought that the police took a dig at bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The tweet left many in splits and lauded them about passing on a message to the players in a sassy way.

Share your thoughts about this tweet in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement