Asia Cup: Mumbai Police’s tweet about ‘don’t cross the line’ remind Twitterati about Bumrah!

Cricket frenzy has gripped the sub-continent as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup being held in Dubai. Joining the frenzy is Mumbai police who used the occasion to convey a messege on road safety.

Posting a photo of a cricket field showing the boundry line along with a zebra crossing, the cops reminded people not to overstep boundaries. “Indian bowlers will tell the ball today, what we tell you every day- Don’t cross the line!” the cops wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Indian bowlers will tell the ball today, what we tell you everyday- Don’t cross the line! #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/hXr99mRma1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 19, 2018

Many on the platform, however, thought that the police took a dig at bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The tweet left many in splits and lauded them about passing on a message to the players in a sassy way.

Are you saying this to shardul Thakur or Bumrah 🤔 — Nelson (@nel_rulz) September 19, 2018

Mumbai Autowallahs=Jasprit Bumrah over here…… — Rohan Chaudhary (@ImRohan_45) September 19, 2018

But we have many citizens like Bumrah. 😁 — Darshit Patel (@Darsh747) September 19, 2018

Yesterday was shardul thakur but today we don’t want any Thakur and bumrah…

We need like a bowler khalid. — Mahesh Jain (@Mkjain2018) September 19, 2018

@MumbaiPolice always has a sleek style of telling things! https://t.co/nQ9QlgrGsj — Neha Challa (@ChallaNeha) September 19, 2018

Say that to Bumrah as well. https://t.co/5zJ6E9ShEL — Harsh (@imharsh) September 19, 2018

