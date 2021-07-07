‘You are immortal, Dilip Saheb’: Mumbai Police pays tribute to legendary actor

Dilip Kumar, the 98-year-old actor passed away due to prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, leaving his legions of fans heartbroken. As personalities from the world of cinema and politics mourned the death of the thespian, the Mumbai Police also paid their respect to the iconic star.

Mumbai Police, who are known for their creative use of contemporary memes and wordplays, paid homage to the 98-year-old veteran actor, dubbing him an ‘immortal’ star.

“We will never forget the ‘Suhana Safar’ of actor Dilip Kumar’s life. You are ‘Immortal’, Dilip Saheb!” the force wrote on its social media handles in Marathi.

Mumbai Police also shared a short clip from 1982 blockbuster Shakti, remembering the actor known for his charismatic screen presence and his impeccable acting skills.

Kumar played the role of an honest police officer DCP Ashwini Kumar in the film. On Instagram, Mumbai Police shared one clip with some iconic dialogue from the film, and also mentioned some of his greatest works.

“Dilip Sa’ab, we will continue staying true to our ‘karma’ and invest all our ‘shakti’ to keep the ‘mashaal’ of ‘kanoon’ shining bright,” they wrote about the Mughal-e-Azam actor.

Following Dilip Kumar’s demise at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray declared a state funeral for the icon of Hindi cinema. He was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz.