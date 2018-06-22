Mumbai police gives ’emotional’ twist to Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from Dhadak and Tweeple are loving it!

Mumbai Police made a fair point about following traffic signals and how! (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) Mumbai Police made a fair point about following traffic signals and how! (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

Mumbai police has used social media most effectively in sending out important messeges at a regular interval. They use puzzles, witty one liners from Bollywood films and memes to convey their message. And they rightfully get praise for being so active and lively on Twitter. This time, they used a dialogue from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film, Dhadak to express the ’emotional quotient of traffic signals’.

Taking one of Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from her debut film, where she confronts Khatter for not giving her attention, the Mumbai police Twitter handle gave it an ‘emotional’ twist. Underling the #TrafficSignalMatters, they wrote: “Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship.”

Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship #TrafficSignalMatters pic.twitter.com/FEEDOVYi6m — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 22, 2018

The apt yet hilarious meme, where they swapped Kapoor’s face with a traffic signal left Twitterati in splits and they couldn’t stop praising the team’s witty effort.

😂😂 Can’t believe your twitter handle could be that goddamn funny & creatively appealing at the same time! Kudos!! — Pavan (@pavankajhonka) June 22, 2018

Brilliant. Whoever handling your SM handle..hats off 🙌🏻 — MumBaekar.. (@katamulgi) June 22, 2018

Mumbai Police’s creativity at its best 😂😂😂 — Asli Masale Sach Sach MDH MDH (@deadlypoisondp) June 22, 2018

Hahaha…i don’t believe u actually tweeted that 😂👏👍 pic.twitter.com/gcQjgF9DM3 — कोमल :) 🇮🇳 (@Komal_Indian) June 22, 2018

Tum jab gusse se laal peele hote hoo to ek bhi acche nhi lagte. — Prasoon Mishra (@indianprasoon) June 22, 2018

Never knew Mumbai Police had a sense of humor😂😂 — Vicky Bhatnagar (@VBsimply) June 22, 2018

Lol 👍🏻 Jhanvi Kapoor will be impressed ! 😂 — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) June 22, 2018

Hahahaha 😂 To all the Directors of Bollywood, start re-shooting every scene of ur movies coz you never know when @MumbaiPolice will cut & paste your scene in a hilarious way. Bdw, your msg has been delivered to us 🙏 Keep Rocking 👏 — Rajdeep Sarkar (@rajdeep_sarkar) June 22, 2018

This is not the first time, Mumbai Police’s social media expert used a trending topic, meme or filmy dialogue to make a fair point. Earlier they used Daisy Shah’s hit line from Race 3 and used it to stress about the importance of online security.

