Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Mumbai police gives ’emotional’ twist to Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from Dhadak and Tweeple are loving it!

Taking one of Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from her debut film, where she confronts Khatter for not giving her attention, the social media team of the Mumbai Police adapted it to traffic lights. Giving it an ‘emotional’ twist, they wrote traffic signals too have sentiments and do not like being ignored.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2018 2:31:39 pm
dhadak, mumbai police, janhvi kapoor, mumbai police memes, dhadak memes, dhadak vs sairat memes, janhvi kapoor dhadak dialogue, indian express, social media news Mumbai Police made a fair point about following traffic signals and how! (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)
Mumbai police has used social media most effectively in sending out important messeges at a regular interval. They use puzzles, witty one liners from Bollywood films and memes to convey their message. And they rightfully get praise for being so active and lively on Twitter. This time, they used a dialogue from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film, Dhadak to express the ’emotional quotient of traffic signals’.

ALSO | ‘Dhadak vs Sairat’ memes take over Twitter to poke fun at the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer

Taking one of Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogue from her debut film, where she confronts Khatter for not giving her attention, the Mumbai police Twitter handle gave it an ‘emotional’ twist. Underling the #TrafficSignalMatters, they wrote: “Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police use ‘Kurkure lock’ meme to make a strong point about passwords

The apt yet hilarious meme, where they swapped Kapoor’s face with a traffic signal left Twitterati in splits and they couldn’t stop praising the team’s witty effort.

This is not the first time, Mumbai Police’s social media expert used a trending topic, meme or filmy dialogue to make a fair point. Earlier they used Daisy Shah’s hit line from Race 3 and used it to stress about the importance of online security.

