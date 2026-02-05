‘Dearest gentle readers’: Mumbai police channel Lady Whistledown to warn against ‘masked guests’

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is based on a series of eight Regency romance novels written by Julia Quinn (Image source: @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)

Bridgerton, the popular Netflix show, has created a significant buzz, with brands and institutions hopping onto the trend to push their campaigns on social media. Borrowing the tone of the show, the Mumbai police issued a safety warning about something that could have come straight from Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.

In a recent Instagram post, the Mumbai police shared a creative advisory. Instead of the usual warnings and legal jargon, the message playfully cautioned citizens about chatting with strangers online and falling for deceptive digital personas. The post reminded users that, much like masked guests at a grand ball, not everyone on the internet is who they claim to be.