Sunday, March 27, 2022
‘Ya-Maha Fine Lagega’: Mumbai police cautions against breaking traffic rules with witty graphics

The Mumbai police have consistently used social media to raise awareness about road safety.

New Delhi
Updated: March 27, 2022 2:43:33 pm
Road safety bike brands, Mumbai police motor brands road safety, Mumbai police road safety tweet, road safety Mumbai police, Ducati road safety, Indian ExpressRoad accidents are one of the leading causes of loss of life in India.

Often brands like Royal Enfield and Ducati are associated with their high-speed vehicles, and earlier this week the Mumbai police used their reference to warn people against breaking traffic rules.

In a tweet that has gathered hundreds of likes, the law enforcement agency shared a few witty graphics to warn people against overspeeding and following restraint while driving.

In a simple yet impactful graphic, the Mumbai police wrote, “Hero don’t unnecessarily Horn-da”, in a pun on former multinational motor collaboration Hero-Honda. The next graphic advised people to wear helmets by wittily referencing popular bike brand Royal Enfield with “Royals On Field, wear your crown.”

The wordplay also extended to Ducati, a high-priced bike brand that specialises in sports bikes. “Du-katti with speeding”, the Mumbai police wrote as they warned people against over speeding.

Ducati India endorsed this as it retweeted the graphic and wrote, “Couldn’t agree more, let’s leave speeding to the racetrack! ”

Lastly, the police force asserted the importance of using the indicator while taking a turn and wrote, “While turning right, indicator Dio” as they referenced the iconic Honda Dio scooter.

Appreciating this awareness campaign, a Twitter user wrote, “This made my day. Who would have thought a Dad Joke could make for a memorable social media message.

The Mumbai police have consistently used their social media accounts to raise awareness about road safety by using puzzles as well as popular references from movies and famous sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 

