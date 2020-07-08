Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 twist to ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ is a hit among netizens

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral with many lauding the social media team for their creativity. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral with many lauding the social media team for their creativity.

With novel coronavirus cases crossing the 86,000 mark in Mumbai, which has the highest caseload in Maharashtra, the city police department has yet again caught the attention of netizens with their recent creative to spread awareness on the pandemic.

For their recent witty tweet, the Mumbai police has picked a popular scene from American sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. The post featured a scene from the show where a lady is trying to identify the killer through his voice as the suspects sing ‘I Want It That Way’ by Backstreet Boys.

However, the social media team did a slight modification to the original scene and added masks on all suspects except suspect number 5 and tweeted, “It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives. You simply cannot forget your mask!”

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives.

You simply cannot forget your mask!#99ForMasks#WeWantItThatWay pic.twitter.com/NRnqutc0dy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 8, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral, with many lauding the social media team for their creativity.

Mumbai valo kitne cool h tumhre @MumbaiPolice vale yr 😒 https://t.co/rLjWnkS7SS — M£GH∆ (@imeghamishra) July 8, 2020

