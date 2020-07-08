scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Mumbai Police’s Covid-19 twist to ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ is a hit among netizens

For their recent witty tweet, the Mumbai police has picked a popular scene from American sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2020 9:07:43 pm
Mumbai police uses Brooklyn Nine Nine's popular ‘Tell me why’ trending indian express Since being shared online, the post has gone viral with many lauding the social media team for their creativity.

With novel coronavirus cases crossing the 86,000 mark in Mumbai, which has the highest caseload in Maharashtra, the city police department has yet again caught the attention of netizens with their recent creative to spread awareness on the pandemic.

For their recent witty tweet, the Mumbai police has picked a popular scene from American sitcom ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. The post featured a scene from the show where a lady is trying to identify the killer through his voice as the suspects sing ‘I Want It That Way’ by Backstreet Boys.

However, the social media team did a slight modification to the original scene and added masks on all suspects except suspect number 5 and tweeted, “It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives. You simply cannot forget your mask!”

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral, with many lauding the social media team for their creativity.

