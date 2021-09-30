‘Mind your language’: Mumbai Police denounces misogyny with Kabir Singh, Dabangg quotes

September 30, 2021 1:34:50 pm
On several occasions, the Hindi film industry has been criticised for being sexist and promoting misogyny, by constantly churning out stereotypical movies that objectify women. Produced for the masses, these movies often impact the youth and tend to normalise some of the objectionable content shown on screen. In an attempt to discourage this, the Mumbai Police social media team tweeted several dialogues from famous Bollywood films urging the people to ‘use every word thoughtfully’.
Shared along with hashtags ‘LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny’, ‘MindYourLanguage’, ‘WomenSafety’, the post features dialogues from Salman Khan’s film Dabangg, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, Chashme Baddoor (2013) and Ujda Chaman. Each of these dialogues show misogyny in different forms.
Read the full post here:
आपण वापरलेला प्रत्येक शब्द हा आधी एक विचार असतो. दैनंदिन जीवनात, तसेच चित्रपटात वापरली जाणारी भाषा आपल्या विचारांचे प्रतिबिंब आहे.
प्रत्येक शब्द विचारपूर्वक वापरा!#LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny#MindYourLanguage#WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/NO41BxJzJM
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 30, 2021
“Cinema is a reflection of our society -Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society and cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words and actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene!” read the caption of the post shared on the Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police.
In just an hour after being shared online, the post has garnered over 30,000 likes with netizens praising the Mumbai Police social media team for highlighting an important issue.
“Much needed. Respect and kudos to whoever is handling this handle,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.
