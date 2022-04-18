‘Joyous Sunday Streets’: Mumbai Police band performs on empty city roads, entertains residents

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an edited clip showing glimpses of its ‘Sunday Streets’ initiative. The clip shows cops getting out of the police van, armed with musical instruments. With ‘Bella Ciao‘, an Italian resistance song, as the background score, the clip shows Khaki Studio’s performance as people around them can be seen practising yoga and jogging, while children played in the streets which were without any traffic.

“A melodious #MusicalMonday tribute to the joyous #SundayStreets by #KhakiStudio,” read the caption of the tweet.

The Twitter handle also shared clips showing an elderly man playing music. Another clip shows two youths grooving on the beach. Khaki Studio’s performance is also featured in a video shared by the law enforcement agency’s Twitter handle.

‘Sunday Streets’ is an initiative by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to allow the public to enjoy recreational activities such as yoga, skating, cycling and other sports on the roads. Since March 27, some of the roads in Mumbai have been completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic for four hours every Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am.

The Khaki Studio, Mumbai Police’s band has grabbed attention online with their performances. From Kishore Kumar’s ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani ‘ to patriotic songs like ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’ or Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise, the band’s performances have struck a chord among netizens.

The band, named after Coke Studio, gained popularity first in August 2021 with their rendition of theme music for the James Bond films, honouring Monty Norman, a prominent English singer-composer.

The beginning of the Bombay Police Band dates back to 1936 during the British rule. After years, Khaki Studio emerged as the subset of this band.