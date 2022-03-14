‘#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi!’: Mumbai police band plays ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

The Mumbai police have also joined the Pushpa frenzy, months after the movie’s release, with its band covering a romantic song from the super hit starring Allu Arjun starter.

The Khakhi Studio, the Mumbai police’s band, Monday released their rendition of Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise.

The band’s cover was posted on the YouTube channel of the Mumbai police and was then shared by the law enforcement agency on their Twitter handle. While sharing the video, the Mumbai police tweeted, “#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in! #MusicalMonday #MumbaiPoliceBand #Pushpa”.

The elaborate band performance consisted of numerous instruments, including the clarinet, alto saxophone, flute, trumpet, and more.

The band, named after Coke Studio, first shot to fame in August 2021 after over 30 personnel played the theme music for the James Bond films in an ode to Monty Norman, a noted English singer-composer.

Before this, Khaki Studio has also entertained people by recreating several hit numbers. They have masterfully played everything from Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani to patriotic songs like Aye Watan Tere Liye, or Italian protest song ‘Bella Ciao’ that was made popular by Netflix series Money Heist.

The Khaki Studio traces its roots to British Raj when the colonial administration set up the Bombay Police Band in 1936. Years later Khaki Studio emerged as the subset of this band.