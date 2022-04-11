scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 11, 2022
Breaking News

Mumbai police band plays a ‘must’ watch cover of ‘Ya Mustafa’

The song was composed by famous Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 11, 2022 3:32:59 pm
Mumbai police band plays Ya Mustafa, Khaki studio Egyptian song, Khaki Studio Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police band, Indian ExpressThe Khaki Studio had first started during the colonial times when it was set up by the British as the Bombay Police Band in 1936.

The Mumbai police’s Khaki Studio band gave a melodious start to the week by releasing a fresh new instrumental cover Monday.

This time the elaborate band named after the famous Coke Studio presented the cover of Ya Mustafa, a well-known song from Egypt. The song was played by the police band on several instruments like tenor saxophone, euphonium, flat clarinet, oboe, tuba, flute, and more.

ALSO READ |‘#KhakiStudio Rukhega Nahi!’: Mumbai police band plays ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

The cover of the song, composed by famous Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi, was posted on the Mumbai police’s YouTube page and was also tweeted by the force’s Twitter handle.

While posting the cover on YouTube, the city law enforcement agency wrote that the song has been recorded in several languages for its “unique and catchy tunes”. They also added, “Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Last month, Khaki Studio released their version of Srivalli, a romantic number from the superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The band first shot to fame in August 2021 after they played the catchy theme music for the James Bond films.

In the past, the band has played diverse music including old Bollywood hits like Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani, patriotic songs like Aye Watan Tere Liye, and even Italian protest song Bella Ciao made popular by the Netflix series Money Heist.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement