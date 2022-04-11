Mumbai police band plays a ‘must’ watch cover of ‘Ya Mustafa’

The Mumbai police’s Khaki Studio band gave a melodious start to the week by releasing a fresh new instrumental cover Monday.

This time the elaborate band named after the famous Coke Studio presented the cover of Ya Mustafa, a well-known song from Egypt. The song was played by the police band on several instruments like tenor saxophone, euphonium, flat clarinet, oboe, tuba, flute, and more.

The cover of the song, composed by famous Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi, was posted on the Mumbai police’s YouTube page and was also tweeted by the force’s Twitter handle.

#KhakiStudio presents a ‘must’ watch rendition of ‘Ya Mustafa’ – an evergreen multilingual song from Egypt, first made popular in Europe by singer Bob Azzam.https://t.co/TxLCSadNia#MumbaiPoliceBand #MusicalMonday — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 11, 2022

While posting the cover on YouTube, the city law enforcement agency wrote that the song has been recorded in several languages for its “unique and catchy tunes”. They also added, “Several different versions, including parodies, have been recorded. The song first became popular in Europe with the help of singer Bob Azzam, who released it in 1960 in France.”

Last month, Khaki Studio released their version of Srivalli, a romantic number from the superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The band first shot to fame in August 2021 after they played the catchy theme music for the James Bond films.

In the past, the band has played diverse music including old Bollywood hits like Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani, patriotic songs like Aye Watan Tere Liye, and even Italian protest song Bella Ciao made popular by the Netflix series Money Heist.