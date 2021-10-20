Mumbai Police band recreates Kishore Kumar’s ‘Mere Sapano Ki Raani’ leaves netizens awestruck, watch

Mumbai Police’s band, the Khaki Studio has been creating waves on social media with their talent and impressing audience with their rendition of many hits tracks. Now, the musical cops went retro performing an iconic Kishore Kumar number, garnering much praise from many online.

Performing ‘Mere Sapano Ki Raani’ in the band’s latest episode, the police personnel presented an instrumental version of the evergreen hit. Juxtaposing their performance with some of the famous shots from the original Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore film from 1969, the video left Hindi film fans nostalgic online.

The popular song from Aradhana was composed by the legendary music director SD Burman and sung by Kumar, that not only became an instant hit, but has continued to rule hearts for many decades.

Watch the video here:

People on social media have been amazed by Khaki Studio’s talent and the vast variety of their song choices. While keeping up with Mumbai Police’s love for contemporary memes, the band joined the bandwagon with ‘Bella Ciao’ from Money Heist to join online conversation with finale series release, it had also played Garba music during Navratri.

However, the performance that really had got netizens fall in love with their musical side was a video of them playing James Bond’s theme music.

Be it patriotic songs or famous movie tunes, the Mumbai cops have been wowing all with their impressive skills.