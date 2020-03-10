On Holi, Mumbai, Assam police take to Twitter to underline importance of consent

Social media users, who came across the funny yet firm warnings, lauded the departments for their creativity. Social media users, who came across the funny yet firm warnings, lauded the departments for their creativity.

Even as people celebrate Holi, some elements while playing the ‘festival of colours’ can spoil the fun for a person. For instance, throwing water balloons and colours at people without their consent.

Noting several incidents of violence and sexual harassment under the guise of the phrase “Bura na mano, Holi hai (Don’t feel bad, it’s Holi)”, Mumbai and Assam police have turned to Twitter, underlining the importance of consent during the celebrations.

Known for their funny and clever tweets, Mumbai Police on Tuesday indulged in a pun-filled wordplay related to Holi. Their post read, “Ang se ang lagaNA, Humein aise rang lagaNa” and added that “If miscreants don’t get the message, 100 pe call lagaHAAN.”

Similarly, Assam police had issued a message with a pictorial representation, emphasising the importance of consent.

Because, Colours without Consent are a pigment of your imagination. Consent is not implied. It must be sought. Let the Colours of #Holi add hues of happiness, not harassment. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/sIJiqvNr20 — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 10, 2020

“Because Colours without Consent are a pigment of your imagination. Consent is not implied. It must be sought. Let the Colours of #Holi adds hues of happiness, not harassment”, read the caption.

Social media users, who came across the funny yet firm warnings, lauded the departments for their creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

