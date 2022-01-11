Mumbai Police bats for Covid safety amid Omicron, Deltacron and IHU variants: ‘A slight edge in your defence…’

Amid the surge in Covid cases and the fear of Omicron variant, Mumbai Police has shared a witty yet thought-provoking post. The police force used a meme on cricket to show how detrimental the situation is, unless people follow all precautions.

The law enforcement agency shared a meme portraying a batsman struggling hard to play as they are surrounded by ‘Covid variant’ opponents. While ‘Corona’ is the bowler, ‘IHU variant’ stands as the wicket keeper. The variants do not end there. ‘Deltacron, IHU and Corona variants’ are standing keenly to catch the ball.

Mumbai Police says, “A slight edge in your defence will burn your safety to ‘ashes’. Wear Mask, get vaccinated and follow covid precautions.”

Wear Mask, get vaccinated & follow covid precautions.#BestOfSelfProtection#TakingOnCorona #VaccinationAStrongDefence pic.twitter.com/h3ta5cANOI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2022

The tweet was posted on January 10. Netizens took to comments section to speculate on who the umpire is. Some users guessed if he is God or Mumbai police.

Umpire — God?

Non striker — doctor? — Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@bana111das) January 10, 2022

Pls tag umpire as the “ @MumbaiPolice “ who is watching if I set foot out — Naveen Raina (@nvnraina) January 10, 2022

On January 9 also, Mumbai Police raised alarm bells on Covid. The police force shared four precautions to guard against the deadly virus. ‘Look for danger’, ‘Don’t touch face before washing hands’, ‘Use ear to hold mask’, ‘Cover your nose and mouth’. “The famous four precautions: the only things that make ‘sense’ these days,” reads the caption of the post.

India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases and 277 related deaths even as the country’s active count mounted to 8,21,446, data from the Union Ministry of Health showed. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.64 per cent. The Omicron tally, meanwhile, has reached 4,461, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases (1,247), followed by Rajasthan (645) and Delhi (546).

Mumbai Police often posts witty content, hitting headlines. They used four interesting puzzles to highlight the cause of road safety. Earlier, in December last year, they had urged people not to drink and drive while parodying a Hindi song.