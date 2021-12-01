Mumbai Police use dialogue from ‘83’ trailer to remind people about Covid protocols

After much anticipation, the trailer for ‘83′, the upcoming sports drama film, was finally released on Tuesday, leaving fans emotional and nostalgic at the same time. As support and love poured in from all quarters, many lines from the trailer went viral. Banking on the its popularity, the Mumbai Police have now used a dialogue from the trailer to give a tongue-in-cheek reminder to people about Covid-19 protocols.

The film directed by Kabir Khan pays homage to the Indian team that won the country’s first Cricket World Cup in 1983. The trailer earned lots of plaudits online, with many pointing out Ranveer Singh’s “uncanny resemblance” to the then Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Using one of the lines from the trailer, the Mumbai Police tried to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols. Citing Singh’s dialogue from the trailer where he says “He doesn’t know defence”, the police wrote in their post: “When you don’t wear your mask in spite of ’83’ million reminders.”

Ever since the trailer was released, it has created a huge buzz online. Many said that it took them back down the memory lane and watching the trailer gave them “goosebumps”. Others pointed out how the victory in 1983 went on to inspire generations of budding cricketers in the country.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the trailer:

