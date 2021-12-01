scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Mumbai Police use dialogue from ‘83’ trailer to remind people about Covid protocols

🔴 The Kabir Khan film captures the events leading up to India's win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, with Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 6:20:28 pm
83 film, 83 trailer, ranveer singh, 83 trailer memes, mumbai police, mumabi police memes, mumbai police 83 memes, kapil dev, indian expressEver since the trailer was released, it has created a huge buzz online.

After much anticipation, the trailer for ‘83′, the upcoming sports drama film, was finally released on Tuesday, leaving fans emotional and nostalgic at the same time. As support and love poured in from all quarters, many lines from the trailer went viral. Banking on the its popularity, the Mumbai Police have now used a dialogue from the trailer to give a tongue-in-cheek reminder to people about Covid-19 protocols.

The film directed by Kabir Khan pays homage to the Indian team that won the country’s first Cricket World Cup in 1983. The trailer earned lots of plaudits online, with many pointing out Ranveer Singh’s “uncanny resemblance” to the then Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Using one of the lines from the trailer, the Mumbai Police tried to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols. Citing Singh’s dialogue from the trailer where he says “He doesn’t know defence”, the police wrote in their post: “When you don’t wear your mask in spite of ’83’ million reminders.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Ever since the trailer was released, it has created a huge buzz online. Many said that it took them back down the memory lane and watching the trailer gave them “goosebumps”. Others pointed out how the victory in 1983 went on to inspire generations of budding cricketers in the country.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the trailer:

