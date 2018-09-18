Mumbai Police has another response to Uday Chopra suggesting legalising of marijuana

Mumbai Police too joined the 2.0 teaser meme-fest to make a point about legalising drugs. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter) Mumbai Police too joined the 2.0 teaser meme-fest to make a point about legalising drugs. (Source: Mumbai Police/ Twitter)

Mumbai Police recently had a savage reply to Bollywood actor Uday Chopra’s tweet on whether India should legalise marijuana. The tweet asking him to be mindful was lauded by the users on the micro-blogging site and many said it reminded them of Dhoom. And just when we thought it would end there, the cops were back with a meme to respond to Chopra’s claim that the banned drug has medicinal benefits.

In a sassy reply, they used a meme from the 2.0 teaser, in which the character played by Rajinikanth says, “This is beyond science.” As others interpreted the scene in other hilarious situations, the cops posted a conversation between a doctor and a “simply naive” person who talks about legalisation of marijuana and cocaine.

Simply Naive – Like marijuana, cocaine has medicinal values too? Doctor – That’s for the specialists in medical science to decide & utilise Simply Naive – Why not legalise it so that we can self-medicate? Doctor – pic.twitter.com/d1VxcJAOYT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2018

Although there was no reference to Chopra in the tweet, Twitterati didn’t miss the opportunity to connect the dots.

And in case, you thought it wasn’t for him, there next tweet about healthy debates affirmed it. “And beyond logic too. Healthy debates are the pillars of building a nation. But, don’t forget, quacks often kill a patient! #HoshMeinAao #SayNoToDrugs” the handle tweeted.

It was an acknowledgement of those who supported Chopra and said he was free to make suggestions. Many had said it can be debated whether marijuana actually has medicinal benefits.

And beyond logic too. Healthy debates are the pillars of building a nation. But, don’t forget, quacks often kill a patient! #HoshMeinAao #SayNoToDrugs https://t.co/Do4YQ6WN6c — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 17, 2018

Share your thoughts about Mumbai Police’s meme-game in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd