‘Anything but ban paan masala’: Mumbai Metro’s ‘spit bin’ makes some queasy

Described as the “world’s first defined place to spit”, the facility comes with instructions in both Marathi and English explaining how commuters are expected to use it.

Mumbai Metro commuters now have a designated spot to do something they are generally asked not to do in public—spit.

A “spit bin” has been installed at a Mumbai Metro station, offering commuters a specific place to spit. The irony, however, has not gone unnoticed: Metro rules state that spitting on the premises can attract a Rs 500 fine.

X user Zoru Bhathena highlighted the unusual facility by posting a photograph of the bin with the caption “My Mumbai Metro, Now with dedicated Spitting Zones”.

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The image shows a touchless bin installed at the station, with a sign above it carrying the logos of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro. The sign also features a message: “Be responsible”.