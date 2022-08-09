Mumbai man uses Tinder to find a ‘sister’ to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

While the app Tinder is designed to find partners for dating and companionship, there are some people who use it for reasons that can be best described as bizarre.

Like this man from Mumbai who posted on Reddit that he used the app to find a “sister”. He shared how he used to feel left out on Raksha Bandhan as he doesn’t have a sister.

Also Read | Kerala man uses dating app to search for rental place in Mumbai

Since the last two years he has been using Tinder to find someone to hang out with on Raksha Bandhan. Two weeks before the festival, he puts in his bio, “Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan.”

The man was successful according to the post. He found not one but two girls on Tinder and now the three of them are planning to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and exchange gifts.

“I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: ‘Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan.’ Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited,” he wrote in the post.

See the post below:



The Reddit post has received more than 500 upvotes and 120 comments so far.

“This reminded me of a girl’s profile managed by her dad who wrote: ‘Looking for my daughter” instead of “looking for a boy for my daughter,’” commented a Reddit user.

Advertisement

“Yooo. I’ll tie you a rakhi. My bro’s not in the country and I feel lonely during rakshabandhan too. Reddit sister for you,” wrote another.

“They already ruined Tinder with ‘Here only for networking’, and now this,” posted a third.