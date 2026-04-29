Birthday reel gone wrong: Mumbai man arrested for setting Goregaon road on fire for social media

The Goregaon police registered an FIR against the man under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To create a “unique” social media reel for his 33rd birthday, an automobile dealer allegedly set fire to a stretch of public road in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, prompting his arrest after photos of the act went viral.

The accused, identified as Fahad Sheikh, allegedly poured petrol on a road outside a residential society on April 25 and set it afire in the shape of the number “33”, marking his age, a police officer said, as per ThePrint.

According to a Times of India report, the incident was brought to the attention of the Goregaon police by journalists late on April 25 through a post on X. They tagged the Mumbai police in their post with photos of the incident. The police reached the location shortly at Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West.