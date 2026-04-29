Birthday reel gone wrong: Mumbai man arrested for setting Goregaon road on fire for social media

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To create a “unique” social media reel for his 33rd birthday, an automobile dealer allegedly set fire to a stretch of public road in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, prompting his arrest after photos of the act went viral.
The accused, identified as Fahad Sheikh, allegedly poured petrol on a road outside a residential society on April 25 and set it afire in the shape of the number “33”, marking his age, a police officer said, as per ThePrint.
According to a Times of India report, the incident was brought to the attention of the Goregaon police by journalists late on April 25 through a post on X. They tagged the Mumbai police in their post with photos of the incident. The police reached the location shortly at Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West.
The Goregaon police, as per the report, said the act of pouring an inflammable liquid on the road and setting it ablaze posed a considerable risk to the life and safety of others. They registered an FIR against the man under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Mumbai – A reckless stunt performed for a birthday social media reel has triggered public anger in Goregaon West, with locals expressing serious safety concerns after a car dealer allegedly poured petrol on a public road and set it ablaze. The incident occurred on the MMRDA road… pic.twitter.com/rTzi8UAboy
— NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 27, 2026
The video is going viral on social media, and many have taken to the comments to react. One user asked, “Reckless acts on roads, buses, or trains in the name of ‘content’ should be penalized heavily. Without proper enforcement, this kind of public nuisance will only keep growing…. What kind of stupidity is this ?!”
Another user commented, “He should prepare an essay beforehand to comply with the court’s future sentencing.”
A third person added, “33 but looks like common sense has not caught up with age.” A fourth individual wrote, “Sadak mere baap ki hai” attitude. Notwithstanding the ads of Akshay Kumar did to drive some sense into motorists!”
DISCLAIMER: This report is based on social media content and external reports that have not been independently verified. The actions depicted involve significant safety risks and potential legal violations; readers are advised against attempting similar stunts, as they pose a danger to public safety and personal well-being.