Mumbai man gets to drive his first new car. He is 83

A recent post shared by popular photoblog, Humans of Bombay, tells a story of an 83-year-old man from Mumbai who loves driving. The man, whose name has not been revealed in the post, was always passionate about cars but he only bought second-hand vehicles so that he and his wife could prioritise the upbringing of their children.

Six months ago, when he thought of buying another second-hand car, his children, who are now grown up and have kids of their own, insisted that their father get a new one instead of a preowned vehicle. A few months after this conversation, the family surprised their old man with a brand new car.

Recalling the surprise, the man told the Humans of Bombay, “On 16th January, on my grandson’s 25th birthday, we went out for lunch and then for a drive after. But instead of going home, I realized we were driving towards the car showroom! When I asked, ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai?’ My children got me out of the car and I saw my new car parked in front of me. Everyone started laughing; I was completely surprised! We cut a cake and then…I took everyone for a drive! The feeling of owning my own new car at 83 was indescribable; it was one of the most memorable days of my life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

The heartwarming story has deeply touched netizens. In the video accompanying the text, one can see the old man unveiling his car, driving it around, and proudly posing with the vehicle as the popular song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” plays in the background.