This man helped a road accident victim without any ‘harassment’ by police; here’s why you need to read his story

Alok Mehta from Mumbai decided to not let those ‘hassles’ tie him down and did what he thought was right when he saw a person lying in a pool of blood near Elphinstone station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Alok Mehta from Mumbai decided to not let those ‘hassles’ tie him down and did what he thought was right when he saw a person lying in a pool of blood near Elphinstone station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Vehicle accidents claim a lot of lives every year in India. Most of those killed in road accidents, however, can be saved if they get timely assistance. But often, the apathy of bystanders is a big impediment. Sometimes, it isn’t due to lack of compassion, but an entire system pitted against helping road victims, such as harassment by police, hospitals and courts.

But Alok Mehta from Mumbai decided to not let those ‘hassles’ tie him down and did what he thought was right when he saw a person lying in a pool of blood near Elphinstone station.

He narrated how he reached out to the victim, instead of being indifferent. He got him a chair, splashed his face with some water and immediately called an ambulance. Soon after, another man joined Mehta. Together, they took the ailing man to a nearby hospital.

But why is this story important? Because it shows how helping an injured person, no matter who he/she is, is more important than worrying about the ‘hassles’ that follow.

Read his Facebook post here.

Hello All,

Wanted to share something with you all.

Today morning around 9.45 when I was rushing towards my office at Elphinstone, I happen to see a man lying in pool of blood, unconscious and still bleeding from his face, just next to Elphinstone station near Shiv Temple. The cause of injury was not known, but it seemed pretty serious. As usual there were lot of people around him but no one helped him. I too tried to ignore him but could not, I gathered some courage and asked the people standing there to help me, asked for a bucket of water from the Shiv Temple to splash on his face, borrowed a chair from a nearby shanty and made him sit, he was still semi conscious, completely disoriented and worst was still bleeding heavily around his jaw.

I immediately called 108 for help, the person attending the helpline was very courteous and helpful. He asked for my exact location, my name & number and kept my call on hold to arrange an ambulance, the call for some reason got disconnected. The helpline guy called me again but now there was a conference call with the Ambulance driver to know my exact location. The ambulance arrived in next 5-7 minutes. The doctor in the Ambulance asked me to accompany them as someone needs to take the responsibility for the admission process at the Goverment hospital. A guy named Raviraj Sontakke offered to accompany me to the nearest hospital which was KEM. We reached the KEM hospital, the guy was immediately attended by the doctors in the Emergency/Casulty ward. We were made to sign few forms, made to stand in couple of queues to fill admission forms, A police officer filed a FIR on the spot at the hospital, During all this while the patient was attended and taken care of by the hospital staff. All the procedure from calling for the Ambulance to that person being admitted in the hospital with formalities took not more than an hour.

The police ensured there won’t be any harassment or unnecessary calls and in fact appreciated our actions. I was back on my office desk by 11.15am getting back into the my routine job.

The only reason for writing this long post is to make people aware that it doesn’t take much to help people in need, specially accident victims.

THE HOSPITAL ADMISSION PROCESS IS SMOOTH.

THE POLICE AND DOCTORS ARE HELPFUL

NO UNNECESSARY HARASSMENTS.

Friends just a general appeal to all of you go ahead and help that injured person, help that accident victim, your help of one hour can make a lot of difference in that person’s life.

A Big shout to #KEMHOSPITAL for smooth process. THANK YOU #108HELPLINE. A BIG THANK YOU TO #MUMBAIPOLICE for nearly zero harassment.

Request you all to please share my this post to create awareness and make Mumbai a better place to live in.

PS. I didn’t even spend a single rupee from my pocket for the above all.

Though back in 2016, the Supreme Court had given guidelines clearly stating that people who helped road accident victims or that of any other calamities are not to be harassed in any way. However, many people continue to be sceptical even today.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Mehta and is awaiting his response to update the story further.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd