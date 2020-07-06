Watch: A video of a herd of deer running around in Mumbai

The video came to light when a lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah shared it on Twitter. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Afroz Shah) The video came to light when a lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah shared it on Twitter. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Afroz Shah)

A video of a herd of deer running near the source of the Mithi river in Mumbai is being widely shared on social media, with many saying it made them happy to see the animals.

Lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah shared a video of the deer running near Sai Bangoda in the eastern suburb of Powai. Shah described the scene as a “positive effect of lockdown”. The video was reportedly recorded on July 2.

Watch the video:

Positive effects of lockdown. Location – Mumbai city – Near River Mithi Starting point. Date /time – 2nd July evening . This is right in the heart of the mumbai city. Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot. Leave mother nature alone. Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over two lakh times. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Wow …. this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

Correct leave mother nature alone and Plante revive — aayush (@aayushb983) July 3, 2020

Leave them alone . — Afroz Shah – South Goa, Colva (@GoaCleanUp) July 3, 2020

please ensure no one harm them . — दब॓ग साहनी (@dawnsahani) July 3, 2020

All thanks to you and your volunteers

Working so hard for the mother nature❤ — Sneha Nair (@SnehaNair07) July 3, 2020

Bless those deers with long healthy life. — Natehc (@ChetanN04267171) July 3, 2020

Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb. Your efforts are bearing fruits. Keep going. — गर्व से कहो हम हिंदू है🇮🇳 (@dilsebhartiya01) July 3, 2020

All due to your team efforts & ur motivation 😇 — Ayush Jain (@ayushjain1140) July 3, 2020

