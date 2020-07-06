scorecardresearch
Watch: A video of a herd of deer running around in Mumbai

A video of a herd of deer running near the source of the Mithi river in Mumbai is being widely shared on social media.

Published: July 6, 2020
The video came to light when a lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah shared it on Twitter.

Lawyer and environmental activist Afroz Shah shared a video of the deer running near Sai Bangoda in the eastern suburb of Powai. Shah described the scene as a “positive effect of lockdown”. The video was reportedly recorded on July 2.

Watch the video:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over two lakh times. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

