Desi bride’s mehendi design featuring logos of Mumbai Indians and Manchester United goes viral

If you’re a cricket or football fan, this mehendi design is for you. A desi bride decided to feature her favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and her husband’s favourite English Premier League (EPL) team on her mehendi design. Not surprisingly, it’s gone viral.

Maharashtra-based lifestyle blogger and voice artist Geet Khedekar incorporated the logos of Mumbai Indians and Manchester United through mehendi on her hands.

Netizens loved the quirky twist to the traditional henna design and the design soon made it across various social media platforms. The design even stumbled upon the official Instagram account of the Mumbai Indians.

“This mehendi has our heart. Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” the team wrote, sharing the image on their page.

In addition to the Mumbai Indians handle, the official Instagram handle for Premier League India also shared the image. “Manchester United (handshake emoticon) Mumbai Indians. The perfect design does not…”, the page wrote, sharing the image.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the quirky design here: