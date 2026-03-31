Mumbai Indians fan’s heartfelt proposal nearly ends in disaster as ring disappears in stand; video goes viral

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has always been more than just cricket. In one such moment that sparked a buzz on social media buzz, a couple stole the spotlight with a proposal during the recent clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
In the viral video, an MI supporter went down on one knee in the stands to propose to his partner, who was seemingly supporting KKR. However, just as the scene was unfolding, the engagement ring accidentally slipped from his hand.
For a few seconds, the couple and those around them scrambled to find the missing ring, scanning the steps and seats. The focus shifted entirely from the proposal to the unexpected mishap. As the video progresses, the couple manages to find the ring, and the man goes down on his knees to propose.
Sharing the video on X, the official handle of Kolkata Knight Riders wrote, “Shei Prothom Bhalobashar feeling.”
Watch here:
Shei Prothom Bhalobashar feeling 💜 pic.twitter.com/AtiWuB863m
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 30, 2026
The video quickly circulated, garnering heartfelt reactions. “For a second he had his heart in his mouth,” a user wrote. “Yahan bhi MI Jeet gaya (MI won here as well),” another user commented.
“At least one KKR fan was happy last night,” a third user reacted.
The incident unfolded during a high-scoring encounter on the field. Chasing a target of 221, the Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start with an opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, who together scored 148 runs to put the game firmly in their control. Mumbai went on to complete the chase, sealing the win with six wickets in hand and five balls remaining.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR.