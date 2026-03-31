Mumbai Indians fan’s heartfelt proposal nearly ends in disaster as ring disappears in stand; video goes viral

For a few seconds, the couple and those around them scrambled to find the missing ring (Image source: @KKRiders/X)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has always been more than just cricket. In one such moment that sparked a buzz on social media buzz, a couple stole the spotlight with a proposal during the recent clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

In the viral video, an MI supporter went down on one knee in the stands to propose to his partner, who was seemingly supporting KKR. However, just as the scene was unfolding, the engagement ring accidentally slipped from his hand.

For a few seconds, the couple and those around them scrambled to find the missing ring, scanning the steps and seats. The focus shifted entirely from the proposal to the unexpected mishap. As the video progresses, the couple manages to find the ring, and the man goes down on his knees to propose.