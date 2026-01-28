Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: ‘You won’t believe this math’

Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, is infamous for its exorbitant rents. Several netizens have shared the struggles of finding a flat in the city with a reasonable rent. However, a recent video posted by real-estate content creator Vishal Bhargava has stunned the internet after he shared details about a housing society in South Mumbai that offers an annual payment to its residents.

In the viral video, Bhargava shares that the residents do not pay maintenance fees. The housing society, Jolly Maker, is located in Cuffe Parade, one of Mumbai’s most expensive residential neighbourhoods.

According to Bhargava, flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. “Get paid Rs 2.5 lakh to stay in this building in Mumbai. Yes, the building society actually pays the homeowner to live here,” Bhargava said in the video.