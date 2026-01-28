Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: ‘You won’t believe this math’

Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, is infamous for its exorbitant rents. Several netizens have shared the struggles of finding a flat in the city with a reasonable rent. However, a recent video posted by real-estate content creator Vishal Bhargava has stunned the internet after he shared details about a housing society in South Mumbai that offers an annual payment to its residents.
In the viral video, Bhargava shares that the residents do not pay maintenance fees. The housing society, Jolly Maker, is located in Cuffe Parade, one of Mumbai’s most expensive residential neighbourhoods.
According to Bhargava, flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. “Get paid Rs 2.5 lakh to stay in this building in Mumbai. Yes, the building society actually pays the homeowner to live here,” Bhargava said in the video.
“It’s so rich that owners don’t pay a maintenance fee to the society. Instead, the society pays every homeowner a dividend,” he added.
Bhargava goes on to explain that the financial structure behind the arrangement dates back several decades. He claimed that when the apartments were originally sold in the 1970s, the builder offered buyers an additional investment opportunity tied to another commercial property.
“In the 1970s, when the builder was selling apartments here, he gave an offer. Buy his other building at Nariman Point as well by paying 40% extra.” Bhargava noted. “That building today earns a rent of Rs 50 lakh per month, which is used for maintenance and paying back to the society.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has prompted a deluge of reactions. “Wow!!! Nariman point is also a good location to invest probably,” a user wrote. “Good old fashioned capitalism, market it and brand it the people will do the rest,” another user commented.
“Well planned in advance, society’s owners of 7-8 floors at Nariman Bhavan Nariman Point,collected Monthly charges are sufficient to run owners society yet saving,” a third user reacted.
Paytm founder Vijay Sharma Shekhar reacted to the video on X. “You won’t believe this math!
And it is true,” he wrote.
IAS officer Ira Singhal recently opened up about mental and emotional challenges an aspirant goes through during the preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Speaking on a podcast with Gaurav Arora, Singhal described how pressure leads to a mental health crisis among aspirants.